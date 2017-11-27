Smart Money Monday: Protecting your identity during the holidays

The holidays are upon us and 'tis the season for shopping for gifts! Shopping online is a convenient way to cross off the loved one on your list, but it may also leave you prone to identity theft and fraud. This week's topic will equip you with tips to ensure your personal information is safe when making purchases online.

Last year, upwards of $100 billion was spent online and even more will likely be spent this year. With all that increased spending online, there's a significant increase in fraudulent activity as well.

Tips to protect yourself include regularly checking account statements, reviewing charges and keeping an eye out for suspicious activity. Also, never shop on a public Wi-Fi network.

