Man arrested after attempting to run over police officer

A 68-year-old man was arrested this weekend, and now faces attempted murder charges.

According to police, Michael Lalley was confronted by officers on a theft complaint around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. He fled and later tried to run over a responding officer.

The officer was not injured and HPD took Lalley into custody. The incident happened on Pupukahi Street.

Lalley remains behind bars on offenses including attempted murder, theft in the fourth degree, reckless driving and resisting orders to stop.

He has not yet been charged. Police are investigating.

