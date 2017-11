H-1 morning commute sluggishly returns to normal after multiple accidents

Several accidents on the H-1 Freeway caused major headaches for many drivers on their Monday morning commute.

Traffic was backed up for miles after at least two separate accidents in opposite directions near the Kaonohi overpass.

The first accident happened in the town-bound zipper lane around 5:40 a.m. At one point, the left lane of the zipper lane was blocked. Early reports say the accident caused the concrete barrier to shift, impacting the westbound commute.

Shortly after, an accident blocked the far right lanes in the same area.

Kamehameha Highway served as an alternative route. Wet roads may be contributing to potentially dangerous conditions for some motorists.

All lanes were reopened around 7 a.m., and traffic began flowing normally.

Click here for ongoing traffic updates.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.