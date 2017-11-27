Rainbow Wahine overwhelmed by USC, 71-60

After a strong start to the first quarter, the Rainbow Wahine basketball team couldn’t hold off USC Sunday night at the Stan Sheriff Center, losing 71-60 to the Women of Troy in the Rainbow Wahine Showdown finale.

USC (7-0) won for the third consecutive night to win the tournament, but the visitors had a tough time dealing with the Wahine early on, as the lead changed hands seven times in the opening frame.

Trailing by four points going into the second quarter, the ‘Bows (4-2) went on a four-point run to erase the deficit to tie the game at 25-25, and was within a bucket of the Trojans until the decisive run.

Minyon Moore, however, had other plans.

She started USC’s second quarter run with a layup and helped force two consecutive Hawaii turnovers to jump out in front 42-30 at the half.

The Wahine responded in the third quarter, cutting a 14-point halftime deficit to nine points, but USC didn’t take its foot off the accelerator and negated any attack the Wahine made at mounting a comeback.

Lahni Salanoa led the ‘Bows with 17 points and six boards while Tia Kanoa finished with a career-high 10 points, nine assists and three rebounds. Sarah Toeaina, who earned all-tournament team honors, finished with eight points and a team-high seven rebounds.

Moore finished with 20 points for USC, complementing her teammate Kristen Simon’s game-high totals of 25 points and eight boards.

Hawaii shot 42 percent (21-of-50) from the field in the game, while USC hit 43 percent (24-of-56).

The Rainbow Wahine will look to turn things around against Montana State on December 4th at the Stan Sheriff Center.

