Rainbow Warrior football holds annual banquet, dishes out team awards

The Rainbow Warrior football team didn’t get to lift any silverware as a team this season, but that doesn’t mean that certain individuals didn’t deserve some recognition.
Thirteen Warriors were honored for their individual regular season performances Sunday night at the team’s annual football banquet.
Taking home the biggest award of the night as the team’s MVP was Diocemy Saint Juste, who broke records all-season long as he ran through opposing defenses to set the program record for most rushing yards in a season.
Here’s the complete list of winners on the night:
Coach Hank Vasconcellos Defensive Scout Team
KK Padello
Coach Jimmy Asato Offensive Scout Team
Tristin Kamaka
Coach Dave Holmes Most Improved Player
Solomon Matautia
Coach Larry Price Most Unselfish Warrior
Stephan Bernal-Wendt
Jenny Matsuda Scholar Athlete
Genta Ito
Ben Yee Most Inspirational Player
Kalepo Naotala
Ben Yee Most Inspirational Player
Al Ginoza
Coach Dick Tomey Special Teams MVP
Ammon Barker
Coach Tom Kaulukukui Offensive Captain
Dru Brown
Coach Otto Klum Defensive Captain
Trayvon Henderson
Coach June Jones Offensive MVP
Dejon Allen
Coach Bob Wagner Defensive MVP
Jahlani Tavai
Warrior Club Award
Jeremiah Pritchard
Alec Waterhouse Team MVP
Diocemy Saint Juste
