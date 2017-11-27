Rainbow Warrior football holds annual banquet, dishes out team awards

The Rainbow Warrior football team didn’t get to lift any silverware as a team this season, but that doesn’t mean that certain individuals didn’t deserve some recognition.

Thirteen Warriors were honored for their individual regular season performances Sunday night at the team’s annual football banquet.

Taking home the biggest award of the night as the team’s MVP was Diocemy Saint Juste, who broke records all-season long as he ran through opposing defenses to set the program record for most rushing yards in a season.

Here’s the complete list of winners on the night:



Coach Hank Vasconcellos Defensive Scout Team

KK Padello

Coach Jimmy Asato Offensive Scout Team

Tristin Kamaka

Coach Dave Holmes Most Improved Player

Solomon Matautia

Coach Larry Price Most Unselfish Warrior

Stephan Bernal-Wendt

Jenny Matsuda Scholar Athlete

Genta Ito

Ben Yee Most Inspirational Player

Kalepo Naotala

Ben Yee Most Inspirational Player

Al Ginoza

Coach Dick Tomey Special Teams MVP

Ammon Barker

Coach Tom Kaulukukui Offensive Captain

Dru Brown

Coach Otto Klum Defensive Captain

Trayvon Henderson

Coach June Jones Offensive MVP

Dejon Allen

Coach Bob Wagner Defensive MVP

Jahlani Tavai

Warrior Club Award

Jeremiah Pritchard

Alec Waterhouse Team MVP

Diocemy Saint Juste

