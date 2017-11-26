Waianae Football team heading to Pop Warner Super Bowl: how to help their fundraising efforts

For four consecutive seasons the Waianae Tigers football team has gone undefeated and gone on to win the Hawaii Island Jr. Pee Wee State Championship, earning them the right to travel to Florida to compete on the national stage at the Pop Warner Super Bowl.

This year however the team has been left with just one week to raise funds to get to the competition and take advantage of an opportunity that head coach Jimbo Joseph Jr. says would mean the world to his players.

"A lot of our kids they don't have the funds to basically travel," said Joseph. "We're trying to push to get our kids to go as much as possible"

According to Joseph, the competition doesn't just give the players a chance to compete against next level competition. It's also reward for all the hard work they put in on a daily basis.

"Me and my coaching staff we take the time out everyday to keep these kids off the street to do something great and they embrace it, and move forward with it," Joseph added. "They're very respectful kids not just in school and that's our job to keep them on that pattern and I just want everybody to know that this is their time."

The Waianae Tigers have started a go fund me page to help families who cannot afford to send their children to the Pop Warner Super Bowl, which will be held in Orlando next week. You can donate to that page here: https://www.gofundme.com/c46du-help-us-travel#