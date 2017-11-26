Rainbow Wahine volleyball earns at-large big to NCAA Tournament, takes on Illinois

The Rainbow Wahine volleyball team’s season isn’t over just yet.
After finishing the season 20-7 with a 14-2 record in the Big West, the Wahine will head to Seattle, Wash. for the NCAA Tournament's First and Second Rounds to take on Illinois (21-10).
WVB: This is #HawaiiWVB's 36th @NCAAVolleyball Tournament appearance, their 25th consecutive. #GoBows #BWCinNCAA ???? https://t.co/w3y5cSWUTn— Big West Conference (@BigWestSports) November 27, 2017
The Wahine earned an at-large bid after finishing the season strong, winning their last five-straight matches - the last four by three-set sweeps. The tournament invitation marks the 25th-consecutive NCAA appearance for the ‘Bows.
First serve is set for Friday at 3:00 pm HT in the Alaska Airlines Arena.
