Forecast: Showers, breezy weather to dominate the week

Hawaii's wet season is definitely underway, with the forecast for the coming week dominated by showers, a chance of heavy rain and locally breezy conditions.

A Wind Advisory has been extended until 6 a.m. Monday statewide. East winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts to 50 miles per hour are possible overnight.

A Flash Flood Watch takes effect Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon for Maui and the Big Island.

A High Surf Advisory is posted for east and north shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island. North shore surf will peak overnight and lower through the day Monday, while east shore surf will remain rough and dangerous.

A Gale Warning remains posted overnight for Maalaea Bay and the Pailolo and Alenuihaha Channels.

A Small Craft Advisory is up for remaining Hawaiian coastal waters.

And a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the summits of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea.

An area of deep tropical moisture will combine with a weakening trough over the islands to bring possible heavy showers Monday and Tuesday for Maui and the Big Island. Windward areas of the Big Island could get some thunderstorms. This moisture will creep northward over the remaining islands. The rains should ease a little on Wednesday, but we'll still have a wet trade wind pattern.

Computer models are hinting at another trough moving toward the state near the end of the week, which could bring some stormy and windy weather. It's still too far out to tell for sure, but we'll keep you posted as the forecast gets fine-tuned over the next couple of days.

- Ben Gutierrez

