Former President Obama stops in at Hawaii sushi bar

Former President Obama is back in the islands.

The 44th president was spotted Sunday at Mitch's Sushi Bar in Honolulu.

The eatery on Ohiahia Street posted about the special visit on Facebook, and included a shot of Obama posing with shaka-throwing sushi chefs.

In the post, the sushi bar said: “Our newest sushi chef! After 8 years in the office, he’s up to a new challenge.”

Obama was born and raised in the islands, and has returned several times this year.

