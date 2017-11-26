Notice increased presence of sailors in town? Here's why

More than 7,000 sailors spent their Thanksgiving weekend on Oahu.

On Saturday the USS Coronado and the USS Nimitz Carrier Strike Group docked at Pearl Harbor.

The USS Coronado was on an 18-month deployment spending over 14 months in the Asia-Pacific Region. The USS Nimitz Carrier Strike Group was on a 6-month deployment to the Arabian Gulf conducting port visits in Sri Lanka, India, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Dubai,Japan and more.

During there time there, sailors spent time volunteering in the surrounding communities.

"Our entire team is excited to visit the great state of Hawaii," said Rear Adm. Gregory Harris, commander, Nimitz Strike Group. "After a very successful combat deployment in 5th Fleet, everyone is looking forward to being able to rest and relax before returning home. A couple days enjoying all that Hawaii has to offer is a fitting conclusion to a deployment during which Sailors and Marines across the Strike Group demonstrated an outstanding commitment to excellence."

The Strike Group leads naval forces across the Pacific. They also provide training for stronger Naval operations.

After their brief stopover in Hawaii, crews will head to San Diego.

