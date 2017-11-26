Woman dead, husband missing after swimming near Rainbow Falls

One woman is dead and her husband is missing more than a day after being they were swept down the Wailuku River.

According to Hawaii County Fire officials, crews responded to the Wailuku River near Rainbow Falls just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say the two were swimming in the pools above Rainbow Falls - about 100 yards upstream - when they ran into trouble.

Rescuers spotted the woman at the bottom of the falls about 15 minutes after they arrived on the scene. Officials said she was found unconscious and had no pulse. Police records indicate she has since died.

She was airlifted from the water and given CPR. She was later transported to the Hilo Medical Center. Officials confirm the man she was with was her husband.

Rescue crews continued their search Sunday, but were challenged by ongoing dangerous conditions in the water.

County officials say the area can be dangerous for swimmers.

"The Wailuku River has claimed a lot of lives," Matthias Kush, Hawaii County Fire Department battalion chief said. "Whenever people swim in the river during rainfall period, the water is elevated, the currents are stronger and it become less predictable. It's also prone to surges from rainfall upslope that you may not see."

Crews searched for the man for about five hours Saturday before suspending operations at nightfall. Search operations resumed Sunday morning.

