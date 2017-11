Storm system may bring snow caps to the Big Island

A Winter Storm Watch will take effect Monday morning for the summit areas of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea on the Big Island.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said heavy snow is possible Monday and Tuesday, with total accumulations of two to four inches. Localized amounts to a foot are also possible. The falling snow may also significantly reduce visibility.

An area of deep tropical moisture will combine with instability aloft, bringing the possibility of snow to the summits and flash flooding to lower elevations Monday and Tuesday.

For now, the road to the summit of Mauna Kea is open, but 4-wheel drive vehicles are required past the paved portion of the road.

