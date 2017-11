The summits of the Big Island are experiencing white out conditions as heavy snow falls on Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea.

The summits are under a Winter Storm Warning, and forecasters say the wintry conditions are set to persist through Tuesday evening.

Some 4 to 8 inches of snow are expected, the National Weather Service said.

The snow is thanks to some instability in the atmosphere and an area of deep tropical moisture.

Given the weather, the road to the summit is closed at 9,200 feet.

