Flash Flood Watch takes effect Monday for Maui, Big Island

Get ready for a very wet start to the work week.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flash Flood Watch that will take effect Monday morning for Maui and the Big Island.

An area of deep tropical moisture will be drawn up over the eastern third of the state and combine with instability, which could result in heavy rainfall and flash flooding. There's also a chance for thunderstorms to develop on the windward side of the Big Island.

The watch will be in effect through Tuesday afternoon.

Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued.

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar.

To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.