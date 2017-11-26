Rainbow Wahine can't complete comeback against Purdue in 79-67 loss

The Rainbow Wahine basketball team’s four-game winning streak came to end Saturday night at the Stan Sheriff Center as the ‘Bows couldn’t stop the Purdue Boilermakers on offense, losing 79-67.

Purdue (4-2) opened the contest on a 9-2 run and never looked back, shooting 63 percent from the field (10-of-16), including 4-of-7 from 3-point range in the first quarter.

Hawaii’s (4-2) offense shot 43.4 percent (23-of-53) from the field, but couldn't keep pace, falling behind by as many 30 points in the third quarter. But the Wahine would not give in easy, as they cut down the lead to eight points, even going on an 11-0 run at one point.

Wahine standout Sarah Toeaina led the Rainbow Wahine with 12 points while Julissa Tago and Lahni Salanoa added 11 points each.

Ae'Rianna Harris led Purdue with 18 points and six rebounds, converting 9-of-11 from the field, while Lamina Cooper and Dominique Oden finished with 14 points each.

The Wahine will look to get back to their winning ways tomorrow night as they play host to USC at 5:00 p.m. in the Rainbow Wahine Showdown finale at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.