'Eagle has landed': Yes, 'The Rock' is back in Hawaii

Buckle up, ladies. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has landed in the Aloha State.

Johnson posted a photo to his Instagram page around midnight of him getting off the plane and throwing a shaka.

The caption for the post read, "Eagle has landed. Hawaii. Great to be back home in our aloha spirit. Look forward to seeing everyone for our big #JumanjiPressJunket. Welcome to our island and let’s have some fun. Aloha Nui Loa ~ DJ."

A post shared by therock (@therock) on Nov 25, 2017 at 1:58am PST

He flew to the islands to attend a special screening of his new movie "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle."

Filmed on location throughout parts of Hawaii, the film is a spin off of the original 1995 movie that starred comedian Robin Williams. When the kids in the film discover a mysterious game board, strange – and sometimes life-threatening – events challenge the characters in their quest to complete the game.

The special military screening of "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" will take place on Wednesday Nov. 29, at 7 p.m. at Hickam Air Force Base. The film will hit theaters on Dec. 20.

