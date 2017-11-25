'Eagle has landed': Yes, 'The Rock' is back in Hawaii

(Image: TheRock/Instagram) HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -
Buckle up, ladies. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has landed in the Aloha State.
Johnson posted a photo to his Instagram page around midnight of him getting off the plane and throwing a shaka.
The caption for the post read, "Eagle has landed. Hawaii. Great to be back home in our aloha spirit. Look forward to seeing everyone for our big #JumanjiPressJunket. Welcome to our island and let’s have some fun. Aloha Nui Loa ~ DJ."
He flew to the islands to attend a special screening of his new movie "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle."
Filmed on location throughout parts of Hawaii, the film is a spin off of the original 1995 movie that starred comedian Robin Williams. When the kids in the film discover a mysterious game board, strange – and sometimes life-threatening – events challenge the characters in their quest to complete the game.
The special military screening of "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" will take place on Wednesday Nov. 29, at 7 p.m. at Hickam Air Force Base. The film will hit theaters on Dec. 20.
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.