Forecast: Advisory level winds and surf, plus a few showers

A Wind Advisory is now posted statewide through Sunday. Gusty tradewinds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with higher gusts are possible through Sunday thanks to a strong area of high pressure to the north. Passing showers will ride in on the strong trades. The winds will ease up slightly by Monday, but it should be rather breezy and wet all week.

The strong trade winds will also make for rough and dangerous ocean conditions for coastal waters and bring advisory level surf for east-facing shores. A northwest swell will rise late in the day Sunday and peak Sunday night, but is not expected to be high enough trigger an advisory.

Current watches and warnings:

Wind Advisory: All islands.

Gale Warning: Maalaea Bay and the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels.

Small Craft Advisory: All remaining Hawaiian coastal waters

High Surf Advisory: East shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island.

- Ben Gutierrez

