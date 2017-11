A Wind Advisory has been issued statewide until 6 p.m. Sunday for strong easterly trade winds.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said winds could reach 15 to 30 miles per hour with localized gusts to near 50 miles per hour.

The strongest winds over and downwind of higher terrain.

Winds this strong can knock down tree branches onto power lines that could lead to localized power outages. The windy conditions will also make driving difficult, especially in higher profile vehicles. Motorists are urged to use extra caution.

The east-northeast trade winds are forecast to ease slightly Monday and Tuesday, but will remain song and breezy through much of the coming week.

Copyright 2017 HawaiiNewsNow. All rights reserved.