LIVE BLOG: Rainbow Warriors vs. BYU Cougars

HALFTIME: BYU 13-7 HAWAII

2nd Quarter: 0:02

BYU MISSED FIELD GOAL

- WIDE LEFT! Cougars miss field goal attempt as Warriors take over with two seconds left in the half.

2nd Quarter: 1:00

- BYU converts on fourth down to move the chains. Cougars driving.

2nd Quarter: 1:17

- SACK! Jahlani Tavai picks up the sack. Hawaii's defense keeping Warriors in the game.

2nd Quarter: 1:34

HAWAII FUMBLE

- Yikes. Brown pitches ball to running back in attempt to keep play alive, but is picked off. BYU ball coming up.

The ball is loose and @BYUfootball has it. pic.twitter.com/RQcQA6TL2m — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) November 26, 2017

2nd Quarter: 2:37

- BYU are forced to punt after three-and-out. Hawaii ball coming up next, hoping to close out first half with score.

#HawaiiFB defense holds up the Cougars and the Warriors take over with 2:24 remaining in the half from their own 32 after Collie's 8-yd return. UH down 13-7 #LiveAlohaPlayWarrior — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) November 26, 2017

2nd Quarter: 5:23

- Warriors can't keep the wheels moving on offense and are forced to punt again. BYU ball.

2nd Quarter: 7:19

- First down Warriors! Great effort from Collie to extend ball past first down marker to keep Hawaii's drive alive on 4th down conversion.

2nd Quarter: 11:31

BYU TOUCHDOWN

- Canada finds the end zone for the second time this half on four-yard run. BYU leads 13-7 after missed PAT.

2nd Quarter: 12:59

- Critchlow connects with Trinnaman for 18 yards and the first down. Cougars in red zone.

2nd Quarter: 13:02

- Critchlow can't find Bushman on third down. Fourth down coming up.

It's 4th-and-13 for the Cougars from the UH 30 and BYU takes a timeout. Still 7-7 at 13:02 in Q2. #HawaiiFB — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) November 26, 2017

END OF 1ST QUARTER: HAWAII 7-7 BYU

1st Quarter: 1:44

- Canada rushes for three yards on first down. He now has 99 yards on 10 carries in the first quarter for BYU.

1st Quarter: 4:50

HAWAII TOUCHDOWN

- WHAT A PLAY! Solomon Matautia catches fumble before it hits the ground after Critchlow is strip-sacked and runs back the ball for touchdown. Game tied up at 7-7.

WHAT. A. PLAY! Henderson comes up with the HUGE sack on Critchlow, putting the ball up for grabs and Matautia raced it home for the game-tying score! #LiveAlohaPlayWarrior #HawaiiFb pic.twitter.com/vusXvvfWl8 — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) November 26, 2017

Run like the wind. 42-yards to the house.@HawaiiFootball lights up Aloha Stadium with this defensive TD. pic.twitter.com/8jKtmHynZq — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) November 26, 2017

1st Quarter: 8:16

HAWAII TURNOVER ON DOWNS

- Diocemy Saint Juste can't reach the first down marker on fourth down run. BYU takes over.

1st Quarter: 8:52

- Big play here for Hawaii as Brown finds Dylan Collie downfield on 44-yard connection. 'Bows looking to tie things up early.

With a 43-yd over-the-shoulder strike from Brown to Collie, #HawaiiFB moves into BYU territory, 1st down at the 34. #LiveAlohaPlayWarrior — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) November 26, 2017

1st Quarter: 9:58

- After a fast start, Cougars are forced to punt on second drive. Warriors ball next.

#HawaiiFB stonewalls the Cougars on the 2nd BYU drive, forcing the punt. Warriors start from their 9 after Linehan's punt takes a roll. 9:58 - Q1 — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) November 26, 2017

1st: Quarter: 11:28

- Warriors quarterback Dru Brown throws consecutive incompletions as Hawaii is forced to punt. BYU ball coming up after punt.

Defense forces a quick three-and-out!



Cougars will take over on offense at the BYU43



BYU 7 - UH 0 | 11:28 1Q#BYUFOOTBALL #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/TivAiPUe5h — BYU Football (@BYUfootball) November 26, 2017

1st Quarter: 12:27

BYU TOUCHDOWN

- Squally Canada finds running room for a 40-yard touchdown run to go ahead 7-0. Bad start for Warriors

1st Quarter: 15:00

Warriors getting ready to take on BYU, the program's most storied rival. Kickoff up next!

The University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors celebrate senior night and their last game of the season as they face rival Brigham Young Cougars at the Aloha Stadium. Follow our LIVE BLOG of the game on your mobile device or computer by clicking the link below. Let’s GO BOWS!

