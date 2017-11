A minor accident caused a spectacle in Waikiki Saturday morning.

The driver of a blue car jumped the curb and landed onto the sidewalk on Kalakaua Ave. The car got lodged over the artificial pond fronting the Waikiki police substation.

No pedestrians were injured, and the driver also didn't report any injuries.

It's unknown what caused the accident. The scene was cleared soon after and traffic flowed smoothly.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.