3 Hawaii beaches make top 50 list of beautiful beaches worldwide

There's no doubt Hawaii is known for it's beautiful shorelines. But when compared to other exotic travel destinations around the world, how does Hawaii beaches compare?

A new ranking of the world's top beaches puts three Hawaii shorelines among the top 50.

FlightNetwork used rankings from 600 travel professionals – journalists, editors, bloggers and agencies – around the world to compile the list.

Out of 1,800 beaches evaluated, Kauai, Oahu and Maui shorelines landed top spots.

Number 41 on the list: Oahu's Lanikai beach. Kauai's represents with a spot known as Tunnels on the island's North Shore. Tunnels landed in the number 32 spot on the list.

And scoring highest of the Hawaii Beaches: Number 28 ranked, Honokalani Beach on Maui.

Beaches were judges based on beauty, remoteness, sand and water quality, sunshine and temperatures.

Other locations on the list include beaches in Australia, South America, Europe and even a pink sand beach in the Bahamas.

Coming in at number one was Grace Bay in the Turks and Caicos Islands in the Caribbean.

