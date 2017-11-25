Residents wake to sight of large fire ripping through a Kalihi home

An early morning fire ripped through a home in Kalihi Saturday morning, waking neighbors to the smell of smoke and sight of large flames.

Honolulu fire officials say the fire was reported around 1:20 a.m. at a home on Kuikele Street.

Witnesses say the flames were so big, they were visible over the tops of neighboring homes and seen from nearby streets.

"We live on the opposite street, but with concern of not hearing any fire trucks, we came to look for where it might be just so we could alert people," Kalihi resident Kimberly Valienete said. "My concern was how fast it could spread."

HFD said the home's owner recently passed away, and no one was inside the house when the fire started.

"It's sad. You don't need to know someone to have sympathy, but it's the holidays," Valiente added. "To see something like this, it hurts."

The two-alarm fire caused about $280,000 in damage. Flames were fully extinguished just before 2:45 a.m.

Investigators are working to figure out the cause of the fire.

