Rainbow Warriors can't complete comeback against Nevada, 67-54

The Rainbow Warrior basketball team’s four-game winning streak to start the season ended Friday night against Nevada at the Stan Sheriff Center, 67-54.

The Warriors were solid defensively, holding the Wolf Pack 29.4 percent shooting from three and 44.0 percent from the field. However, the ‘Bows had their worst shooting performance of the season.

Hawaii shot just 39 percent from, 3-of-16 on three-pointers, 11-of-21 from the free throw line all while turning the ball over a season-high 17 times.

Nevada's were led by brothers Caleb (22 points) and Cody Martin (16) while Hawaii was led by Brocke Stepteau, who scored 10 points on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting.

Despite their shooting woes and foul trouble, the Warriors were very much still in the game until the final five minutes of the first half when Nevada went on a 13-1 run to take a 34-24 lead into the interval

Hawaii cut the deficit to four points, 46-42, in the second half, but a couple of Lindsey Drew three-pointers in the following minute and a half halted any momentum the Warriors had.

The Warriors will look to bounce back this Monday, Nov. 27 when they host Adams State. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.