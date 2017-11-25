Forecast: Windy and wet weekend conditions

Gusty tradewinds will bring showers mainly windward and mauka, but those winds will also push some of those showers leeward. Showers and winds are expected to increase Sunday. Longer term, we could be in for a rather wet week ahead, especially for the Big Island, where heavy rain could be possible heading into Monday. Stay tuned.

Surf remains elevated for east shores of most islands and remains above advisory levels. A northwest swell is expected to rise tonight into Sunday near advisory heights, with another swell around Tuesday. Seas also will remain rough and dangerous due to high swells and strong winds.

Current watches and warnings:

High Surf Advisory: East shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island.

Wind Advisory: Lanai, leeward Kohala and Kohala mountains of the Big Island.

Small Craft Advisory: All Hawaiian coastal waters

Gale Watch: Effective Saturday evening for Maalaea Bay and the Pailolo, Alenuihaha channels.

- Ben Gutierrez

