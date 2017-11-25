Arson investigation opened after school fire causes $1.2M in damage

An arson investigation has been opened after suspicious fires destroyed classrooms at a Maui school Friday night, causing $1.2 million in damages.

Maui police and fire investigators were back at Kahului Elementary School Saturday morning to sift through the rubble of charred classrooms and a burned portable.

The fire happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Video from the scene showed flames shooting out of classrooms in the middle of campus. Around the same time, a portable classroom closer to the Maui High School campus was also engulfed in flames, officials said.

Seven companies responded to the two-alarm fire.

Lokelani Costales lives nearby and says she saw Maui Police officers on campus just before the fire started. She says one officer was using his flashlight and appeared to be looking for someone.

"After he left, maybe shortly after that, we went in the house and we heard fire alarms going off," Costales says ran outside and saw the roof of the classroom on fire. She started using Facebook Live to broadcast the events and heard other people say they saw a second fire coming from another building on campus.

"It is two different buildings that I saw that were damaged," says Asa Ellison, who lives in Kahului and attended the school in fourth grade. He says the damage was significant to both buildings, "One, that was totally gutted and destroyed and probably 2-300 feet away a separate portable was burned."

The Department of Education canceled school Monday, Nov. 27 so officials can assess the damage.

In a statement, the school's principal Keoni Wilhelm said, "We are saddened by this fire and are cooperating with fire investigators at this time. Many community members have offered support and we are very grateful."

No injuries were reported in the blaze. Crews extinguished the fire just before 1 a.m.

The school PTSA started a crowd funding page to raise money for supplies and other items that burned. The goal of the GoFundMe page is $100,000. In just a few hours more than $875 were pledged. To access the site click here.

The arson investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been reported.

