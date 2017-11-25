Rainbow Wahine hold off Marist, 70-63

Since dropping their first game of the season, the Rainbow Wahine basketball team is on a roll, winning four consecutive games after a hard-fought 70-63 victory over Marist Friday night at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The Wahine (4-1) struggled at times to kick their offense into gear in the first half. Head coach Laura Beeman said postgame that their offense was stuck calling the same plays over and over again, which resulted in some wasted possessions.

But Marist (1-3) could only take advantage of Hawaii’s lack of execution in brief moments throughout the game as they also struggled to put the ball in the basket.

Hawaii had a two-point lead at halftime, but Marist would comeback early in the fourth quarter to break the tie at 51 courtesy of a 6-0 run. But the Wahine stormed back, thanks in part to a 12-point run, holding Marist scoreless for more than five minutes during that span.

Marist converted just 32.8 percent of its field goal attempts on the game while shooting an abysmal 5-of-29 from three-point range (17.2 percent).

The Wahine shot 45.1 percent from field and while they shot 26.2 percent from deep, Hawaii was able to get to the charity stripe with regularity, converting 20-of-25 free throw attempts from the line.

Makenna Woodfolk recorded a double-double for the ‘Bows with 12 points and 11 rebounds. She was one of three Hawaii players to score in double-digits, alongside Sarah Toeaina (14 points) and Julissa Tago (13 points).

Alana Gilmer scored a game-high 22 points from the field for Marist, but her individual effort wasn’t enough to lift her team past the Wahine in a last-stitch comeback effort in the fourth quarter. Now 4-1 on the season, the Wahine won’t have much time to celebrate this victory as they take on the Purdue Boilermakers tomorrow night at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. HT.