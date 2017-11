Eastbound traffic was slow-going Friday night as emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire on the H-1.

Officials say a tractor trailer ignited on the shoulder of the freeway around 8:30 p.m. HFD says the male driver wasn't aware the trailer was on fire until passing motorists alerted him.

All but one eastbound lane near the Gulick Overpass was closed as crews battled the flames causing a Black Friday traffic nightmare for some motorists.

HFD officials say the truck was being used to transport canned food and dried food items.

It's unclear what caused the trailer to ignite, but the fire started near the rear axel, officials said.

Emergency crews remained on scene past 10 p.m.

