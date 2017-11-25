Duane Chapman, wife put bounty hunting on hold as cancer treatment continue

Reality television star Beth Chapman has been diagnosed with Stage 2 throat cancer and will undergo emergency surgery this weekend, a family spokesperson tells Hawaii News Now.

Dog the Bounty Hunter is no longer bounty hunting.

A family spokesperson confirmed for Hawaii News Now Friday that Duane "Dog" Chapman and wife Beth have stepped away from the business "for the forseeable future."

In September, Beth was diagnosed with stage two throat cancer. The spokesperson said the couple has been travelling between Hawaii and Los Angeles to see a specialist as Beth battles the disease.

Beth reportedly had a plum-sized tumor removed from her throat soon after the diagnosis.

The couple was made famous in their hit A&E show, Dog the Bounty Hunter, capturing wanted alleged criminals in Hawaii and the mainland.

The spokesperson says their children and grandchildren are working the family business, Da Kine Bail Bonds, which is still in operation.

