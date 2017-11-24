Kupuna wanted for the 90th annual Lei Day court; Here's how to apply

Kupuna with gracious hula hands and lei crafting skills are wanted to apply for a position on the City and County of Honolulu's Lei Court.

The city is now accepting applications for those interested in being a member of the 90th annual Lei Court. Members of the court preside over May Day celebrations at Kapiolani Park, and other community events throughout the year.

Every year, the court members are selected from one of four rotating age groups. This year, a Lei Queen and her court will be selected from those ages 61 and older.

Applicants will be judged on lei making skills, hula, poise, personality and public speaking in Hawaiian and English.

The 2018 theme for the annual Lei Day celebration is, "Lei Alohi Kea, the brilliant white lei – the platinum of kupuna."

All applications must be received by January 5th.

Click here for more details and an application.

