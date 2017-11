Department of Public Safety officials are seeking a Women's Community Correctional Center inmate who failed to return Friday.

Officials say 26-year-old inmate Chandra Sakata failed to return to the YWCA Fernhurst furlough home in Makiki. She was scheduled to return from her day pass at 12:30 p.m. but officials say she did not check in.

Sheriffs and police were notified by 4 p.m. by YWCA staff.

Sakata is described as 5' 8" tall, 188 lbs with green eyes and brown hair. She's serving time for drug offenses and Unauthorized Entry. An escape charge is expected to be added to her record.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Sheriff Dispatch at 586-1352.

