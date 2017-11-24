Slopes of Mauna Kea being used to grow local Christmas trees

The rush for Christmas trees is on, even before Thanksgiving. A shortage on the mainland means a smaller supply and higher prices in Hawaii this year.More >>
The rush for Christmas trees is on, even before Thanksgiving. A shortage on the mainland means a smaller supply and higher prices in Hawaii this year.More >>
Secret Santas are being sought to brighten Christmas for thousands of needy keiki and kupuna through the Salvation Army Angel Tree drive.More >>
Secret Santas are being sought to brighten Christmas for thousands of needy keiki and kupuna through the Salvation Army Angel Tree drive.More >>
'Tis the season! Get your holiday headlines here!More >>
'Tis the season! Get your holiday headlines here!More >>
PHOTOS: Black Friday in HawaiiMore >>
PHOTOS: Black Friday in HawaiiMore >>
SLIDESHOW: Black Friday 2017 DealsMore >>
SLIDESHOW: Black Friday 2017 DealsMore >>
PHOTOS: Child's wish comes true at Foster Botanical GardenMore >>
PHOTOS: Child's wish comes true at Foster Botanical GardenMore >>
PHOTOS: Zoo's new 'reptile house' opensMore >>
PHOTOS: Zoo's new 'reptile house' opensMore >>
PHOTOS: Sand sculptures in WaikikiMore >>
PHOTOS: Sand sculptures in WaikikiMore >>