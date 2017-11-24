UH's hyperbaric treatment center won't reopen for months, school says

The University of Hawaii's Hyperbaric Treatment Center will be closed until at least March of 2018, the school said Friday.

The facility – once upon around the clock for treating those suffering from decompression sickness or illnesses like carbon monoxide poisoning – was shut down on October 19 due to an acute doctor shortage.

The closure was abrupt, and a school spokesperson said several of the physicians who had been employed there had resigned or were in the process of resigning.

Sources told Hawaii News Now last month that the doctors filed formal complaints over unreconciled differences with UH management, and were concerned that a few years ago the center lost accreditation.

In the meantime, other hospitals are handling diver emergencies. The Queen's Medical Center has two single-person chambers, but they're not available around-the-clock and are primarily used to treat chronic, non-healing wounds.

The school says it will reopen the facility as soon as a sufficient number of local physicians have been hired and trained.

