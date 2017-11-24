A new film takes a closer look at the life of Hawaii's last mona - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

A new film takes a closer look at the life of Hawaii's last monarch, Queen Liliuokalani

Hawaii's last monarch, Queen Liliuokalani, is being remembered through a new film with treasured stories told by Hawaii's kupuna.

The film is named Liliuokalani: Reflections of Our Queen. It looks at her majesty as a person through the love she had for Hawaii's children and the people. The film talks about how Liliuokalani weaves in her place in history during a tumultuous time for the Hawaiian Kingdom, the overthrow. 

In the documentary, storytellers recount tales passed down through their family about the beloved queen.

"She was an artist of enormous talent and so innovative. I hope she attains a rightful place in American history, heritage as well as internationally renown because when we think about the time that she lived, the Victorian era, women, had no rights," filmmaker Edgy Lee said.

Award winning filmmaker Edgy Lee produced the movie which is narrated by local musician Robert Cazimero.  

"As a Hawaiian family, we all have stories. When you see it, we say our Queen, but she's not just the queen of the Hawaiian people, she was really the queen of all the people of Hawaii nei," Watters Martin Jr. of Hui Hanai said.

Earlier this month, hundreds gathered at the State Capitol to honor the centennial anniversary of the queen's death at Washington place. Church bells rang across the state as the beat of pahu, chanting, hula and sounds of wailing recreated the moment her death was announced.

Iolani Palace is also marking the centennial anniversary of her death with a special exhibit in the palace galleries. 

“Queen Liliuokalani was a remarkable leader who remains an exemplary symbol of makaukau (ability), noeau (gracefulness), ku i ka pono (ethics) and wiwoole (courage),” Kippen de Alba Chu, executive director of Iolani Palace said. “The items on display from Iolani Palace’s collection offer a deeper look into the life of Hawaii’s last reigning monarch through these four windows of character.”

The special display will be open to the public until Sunday, Dec. 31.

Liliuokalani: Reflections of Our Queen airs on Sunday Nov. 26 on KHNL and again on Dec. 10. Both shows begin at 7:30 p.m.

