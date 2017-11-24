TRAFFIC ALERT: Parade season begins Friday night in Waikiki, Kalihi

Are you ready for the holiday season? A great family-friendly way to welcome the holidays is by attending any of the dozens of Christmas light parades happening on Oahu.

Here's a full list of events:

Nov. 24: Waikiki Holiday Parade, to honor Pearl Harbor attack victims

Time: 7 p.m.

Route: Down Kalakaua Avenue

Nov. 24: Liliha/Palama Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Liliha Palama Business Association.

Time: 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Route: Starts at United Church of Christ before heading toward Liliha St., King St. and finishing at Kohou St.

Nov. 24: Kalihi Business Association Parade, with 100 marchers, 16 vehicles and two marching bands.

Time: 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Route: Starts at Kalihi Union Church and hits N. King Street, Mokauea St., Dillingham Blvd., Waiakamilo Road, and ends at Kam Shopping Center.

Dec.1: Wahiawa Town Christmas Parade featuring 300 marchers, 10 vehicles and 2 floats.

Time: 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Route: Kaala Elementary School, to California Ave. ending at N. Cane St.

Dec. 2: Mililani Holiday Parade with 1,500 marchers, 50 vehicles, 10 floats and 4 marching bands.

Time: 9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Route: Begins at Mililani High School, circles through the neighborhood and ends at Mililani Town Center

Dec. 2: Kaneohe Christmas Parade sponsored by the Kaneohe Christmas Parade Committee. Some 2,800 marchers, 56 vehicles, 23 floats and seven marching bands expected.

Time: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Route: Begins at Windward Mall and ends at Castle High.

Dec. 2: Waianae Coast Christmas Parade sponsored by the Waianae Coast Rotary Club. Three horse clubs will bring a local flare to this event.

Time: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Route: Begins at Waianae Boat Harbor, ends at Waianae Mall.

Dec. 2: Mayor's Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony/Parade is one of the largest town events of the year. 2,000 marchers, and 55 floats and vehicles are expected to participate.

Time: 6:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Route: Aala Park to King St., ending at King St. and Punchbowl.

Dec. 3: Street Bikers United Toys For Tots Caravan featuring 6,000 motorcycles

Time: 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Route: magic Island, through Waikiki ending at the Waikiki Shell.

Dec. 3: Pearl City Christmas Parade sponsored by Pearl City Shopping Center.

Time: 4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m

Route: Momilani Elementary School ending at Pearl Ridge Shopping Center

Dec. 7: Pearl Harbor Memorial Anniversary Parade with 2,000 marchers and over 50 units.

Time: 6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Route: Ft. DeRussy start, ending at the Honolulu Zoo.

Dec. 7: Kaimuki Christmas Parade sponsored by the Kaimuki Business Association.

Time: 6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Route: Starts at Chaminade University, using makai lanes of Waialae Ave, ending at Koko Head Ave, Municipal Parking Lot

Dec. 8: Haleiwa Town Christmas Parade with 500 marchers and nearly 50 units.

Time: 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Route: Begins at Weed circle, through Haleiwa Town, ending at Haleiwa Beach Park.

Dec. 9: Waimanalo Christmas Parade

Time: 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Route: Starts at Hihimanu St. ending at Waimanalo Beach Park

Dec. 9: Aiea Community Association Christmas Parade with 200 marchers, 10 vehicles and 2 bands

Time: 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Route: Pearlridge Elementary ending at Aiea Sugar Mill site.

Dec. 9 Waipahu Christmas Parade sponsored by Leeward Oahu Lions Club

Time: 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Route: Waipahu District Park to finish at Waipahu Town Center

Dec. 9: Manoa Christmas Community Parade with 1,100 marchers, 12 vehicles and 5 bands.

Time: 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Route: Noelani School, Woodlawn Dr. East Manoa Rd., finishing at Manoa Park

Dec. 9: West Oahu electric Light Parade will be lit with dozens of vehicles and floats.

Time: 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Route: Fort Barrette/Kapolei Parkway, ending on Kealakapu. One westbound lane will be contraflowed on Kapolei Parkway.

Dec. 14: Kapahulu/Moiliili Christmas Parade

Time: 6:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Route: Kuhio Elementary School to end at Isenberg St.

Dec. 16: Ewa Beach Lions Club Christmas Parade with 1,000 marchers, 80 vehicles, 12 floats and 2 bands.

Time: 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Route: Ilima Intermediate School, Ft. Weaver Rd, circling to end at Ilima Inter Parking Lot.

Dec. 16: Wahiawa Winter Wonderland Block Party

Time: 4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Location: California Ave. will be closed at 3 p.m.

Dec. 17: Olomana Christmas Parade

Time: 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Route: Maunawili Elementary School, circling around to end at the starting point.

Dec. 17: Jingle Rock Fun Run & Block Party sponsored by Make-A-Wish. 3,000 runners expected.

Time: 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Route: Begins at the State Capitol, through town surface streets, ending at Punchbowl Street.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.