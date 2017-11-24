Rainbow Warrior safety Trayvon Henderson receives Senior Bowl invite

Heading into his last game as a Rainbow Warrior, Trayvon Henderson has a lot to celebrate.

The Rainbow Warrior safety received an invitation to play in this year’s Senior Bowl. Henderson posted a picture of his Senior Bowl invite on Instagram.

Henderson has been a force in Hawaii’s secondary this season, recording 52 tackles, three tackles-for-loss, one sack and an interception for the Warriors.

The Senior Bowl is an annual collegiate all-star game, showcasing the country’s best senior class prospects ahead of the NFL Draft. The game takes place January 27 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

