A 31-year-old man who was indicted earlier this year on 11 counts of sexually assaulting a minor pleaded not guilty in court on Friday.

Andrew Hinesley was arrested last October but released pending an investigation. Authorities say he was a University of Hawaii at Manoa student at the time of his arrest, but has since moved to California.

Between July and September of 2016, according to the indictment, Hinesley is accused of assaulting a girl who was less than 14-years-old.

The Hinesley investigation is related to another high profile case in which federal fire captain Joseph Sonognini was indicted and accused of sexually assaulting the same girl.

Hinesley's trial is scheduled to begin in January.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.