Shark warning signs were posted at Makaha Beach Park on Friday morning after an aggressive 7-foot shark was spotted nearby.

An Ocean Safety spokesperson says lifeguards warned beachgoers to stay out of the water after the animal was seen roughly 30 feet from shore.

Despite the sighting, lifeguards say the beach will not be closed. The signs will likely stay up throughout the day.

This story will be updated.

