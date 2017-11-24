Sunrise Open House: Wilhelmina Rise

On today's Sunrise Open House, the three most affordable homes up Wilhelmina Rise.
We begin at 3786 Sierra Drive, the lowest price on the rise at $1,185,000. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home was built in 1925 and remodeled in 2002. The listing mentions breathtaking ocean & Diamond Head views from both floors in the 2 story home. There's a brand new split ac system with 14 owned PV panels and a solar hot water heater. Lots of storage space and walk in closets. True to it's history, there's wainscoting, crown molding, AND a claw foot bathtub. Sierra Drive, $1,185,000.
Next up, 4045 Koko Drive, a 3 bedroom, 2 bath Hawaiian cottage priced at $1,275,000. This home was built in 1948 but has been completely renovated. The listing says it's located on one of the best streets on lower Wilhelmina Rise and centrally situated on a quiet cul-de-sac. There are expansive ocean, Diamond Head, and Koko Head from the front deck. Koko Drive for $1,275,000.
Finally, 1572 Wilhelmina for $1,388,000. According to the listing, this 5 bedroom, 3 bath home on the Rise has never been offered. 3 separate entrances, one to a cottage w/ wood flooring & full bath. One upstairs of the main house with old fashion charm, high ceilings, and wood flooring. There's an updated studio downstairs of the main house w/ marble flooring, gas stove & full bath. This corner lot property offers the best of both vintage and modern styles. This Home offered at $1,388,000.
For more information on these and other listings, visit www.hicentral.com/openhouses.php
If you're dreaming of a new home, get out to an open house this weekend.
