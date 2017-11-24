PHOTOS: Black Friday in Hawaii

Crowds of shoppers flocked to the malls for some of the best Black Friday deals of 2017.
Some mobile users will need to click here to see the photos.
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
His statement didn't admit to groping or other inappropriate touching but acknowledged that some women felt that he had done something offensive during their encounters.More >>
His statement didn't admit to groping or other inappropriate touching but acknowledged that some women felt that he had done something offensive during their encounters.More >>
Egyptian security officials say militants have attacked a mosque in volatile Sinai Peninsula, leaving dozens of casualties.More >>
Egyptian security officials say militants have attacked a mosque in volatile Sinai Peninsula, leaving dozens of casualties.More >>
In recent years, Black Friday has morphed from a single day into a whole season of deals, so shoppers may feel less need to be out.More >>
In recent years, Black Friday has morphed from a single day into a whole season of deals, so shoppers may feel less need to be out.More >>
Tens of thousands of Hawaii shoppers will brave big crowds and long lines for what's become a holiday tradition: The Black Friday shopping blitz (that now starts as early as Thanksgiving Day for some).More >>
Tens of thousands of Hawaii shoppers will brave big crowds and long lines for what's become a holiday tradition: The Black Friday shopping blitz (that now starts as early as Thanksgiving Day for some).More >>
British police say they are responding to reports of an incident at Oxford Circus subway station, one of London's busiest.More >>
British police say they are responding to reports of an incident at Oxford Circus subway station, one of London's busiest.More >>