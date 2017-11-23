Hawaii man makes a deal on 'Let's Make a Deal' — but his wife had the final say

A Hawaii man made it on national television with a wacky costume on the show "Let's Make a Deal" with Wayne Brady.

Former UH administrator turned pastor Richard Ross appeared on the show which aired on KGMB this week. He was selected to make a deal with Brady out of a crowd of excited audience members in colorful costumes.

With brightly colored flowers in a hat and shrubs in his shirt, Brady asked for a brief explanation of Ross' costume.

"I'm a confused gardener, but I'm also from Hawaii so I'm surf, and turf," Ross said, drawing laughter from the crowd.

Ross went on to make a deal that won him a trip to Palm Springs, and a new washer and dryer worth more than $5,000.

When the 59-year-old Manoa Valley resident was called up again to compete for the big deal of the day, he risked it all for a chance to win a new car.

Ross selected what was behind door three of three, coming up short of the big deal once the prize was revealed.

Ross won camping equipment worth $4,000, and said he could take his wife on a camping trip. The big deal of the day was a brand new Dodge Journey, hidden behind door one.

In the end, Ross ended up not taking home any of the prizes because because his wife said the taxes would have been about 40%, and they didn't really need the items.

Let's Make a Deal airs on KGMB weekdays beginning at 12 p.m.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.