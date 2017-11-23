'This is nasty': Illegal dumping plagues Sand Island State Recreation Area

Park users are complaining that the Sand Island State Recreation Area has become a haven for illegal dumping.

During a recent visit to the beach park, Hawaii News Now saw three separate dump sites, including an open pit filled with more than 50 garbage bags of household rubbish.

"This is nasty. You walk through here whatever. All of a sudden the smell just hits you right smack in the face,” said park regular and Mililani resident Gene Reed.

"They should definitely clean it up because it's drawing cockroaches, bugs and mosquitoes."

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources, which manages the park, believes the trash was left behind by homeless campers. They have directed staff to clean up the mess.

But homeless campers aren’t the only groups responsible for the eyesores. A massive pile of green waste on ewa side of the park was placed there by state workers.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources, which manages the park, said it is temporarily storing "a small amount of green waste” there.

DLNR spokeswoman Deborah Ward said workers will take the green waste to a city refuse station “once the waste accumulated to a full truck load."

But environmental watchdog Carroll Cox said this is no small dump site. He said the DLNR storing at least 20 truckloads of cut up logs, tree trimmings and other green waste stored there.

The dump has been there for nearly a year, said Cox, who recently filed a complaint with the state Health Department.

"It's an open dump ... This is an illegal dump site," said Cox.

