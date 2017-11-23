Rainbow Warrior offensive lineman Dejon Allen receives invite to - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Rainbow Warrior offensive lineman Dejon Allen receives invite to NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

While the Rainbow Warrior football team may not be having one of its best seasons, that doesn't mean that some of their players aren't performing at a high level. 

Rainbow Warrior offensive lineman Dejon Allen has been invited to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl at the Rose Bowl on January 20.

Allen was named as a preseason first-team All-Mountain West selection and was a second-team selection last year. He has been a key piece to this offensive line and helped running back Diocemy Saint Juste find running lanes in a record-breaking season.

