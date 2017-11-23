Lanakila Meals on Wheels spreads Thanksgiving joy to seniors

For some senior citizens, a visit from a Lanakila Meals on Wheels volunteer may be the only holiday visit they get. This year, dozens of volunteers definitely delivered.

Over 200 community volunteers prepared more than 800 Thanksgiving meals for homebound seniors Thursday.

The meals were complete with roast turkey, homemade stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and edamame succotash. There was also a hefty serving of pumpkin pie.

Also among the crowd of volunteers was U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono.

In all, Lanakila Meals on Wheels served over 3,700 lbs of turkey.

The organization is constantly searching for individuals to volunteer. For information on how you can get involved, click here.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.