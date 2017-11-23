Fantasy Fix: Week 12 'boom or bust' players

Before you dive into your Thanksgiving dinner feast, it’s important to spend a few minutes to make sure that your fantasy football lineup is as up to date as possible.

With Week 12 officially underway, time is running out for fantasy owners to make a late season playoff push. For many owners, a loss will eliminate them from the playoffs. For others, a win provides hope for next week.

Without further ado, here’s this week’s “Boom or Bust” fantasy players heading into this holiday weekend’s slate of games.





BOOM

Dion Lewis, RB. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are notorious for mixing up their backfield each week, but running back Dion Lewis has looked like it's his job to lose.

Lewis is as dynamic and explosive as they come, despite struggling to stay healthy over the span of his career. But in recent weeks, Lewis has been a consistent force in fantasy, scoring 14.80 and 17.50 points in his past two games.

Dion Lewis was tough to bring down today! pic.twitter.com/WoekGNQrEr — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) November 20, 2017

Lewis has shown some upside as a pass-catching back as well, hauling in four receptions for 28 yards and a touchdown in Week 11 to go along with his 60 yards on the ground. Even in standard leagues, Lewis is a threat to put up points.

While he may not find the end zone with regularity, he’ll be sure to rack up the yards through the air or the ground.

Going up against a Miami Dolphins defense that allows the 13th-most fantasy points to opposing running backs, it’s possible that Lewis continues his fine form.

Samaje Perine, RB, Washington Redskins

Samaje Perine stands alone in the Washington Redskins backfield. No seriously, he’s basically the only running back they have left at this point.

While the former Oklahoma Sooner has performed well as of late in limited touches, he’s listed as a “boom” fantasy prospect this weekend with Rob Kelley nursing a knee injury and Christ Thompson out for the season with a broken leg.

If you’re in a league with FAAB bidding, get ready to empty your budget for Samaje Perine https://t.co/xshiTRKY4b — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 21, 2017

Perine had himself a day in Week 11, racking up 23 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown, scoring 18.60 points in standard fantasy leagues. Facing an inconsistent New York giants defense this afternoon that gives up the 12th-most fantasy points to opposing running backs, Perine is line for another breakout performance.



Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Who said Big Ben was washed?

Ben Roethlisberger had some early season struggles, but has looked more like his old self in the past two weeks, scoring 18.94 and 28.96 points, respectively.

For the second game in a row Ben. Roethlisberger was UNSTOPPABLE in the second half. Last week in Indy 164 yards and 2 TD. Tonight —20-23 for 185 yds and 3 TD #Steelers — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) November 17, 2017

Coming off his best performance of the season against the Tennessee Titans, Roethlisberger will look to build off his 299-yard, four touchdown performance in Week 12 against the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers defense hasn’t been terrible, but they also haven’t been very good. Surrendering the 12th-most points to opposing quarterbacks in fantasy this season, there’s no doubt that Roethlisberger should light up the box score for the third week in a row.



BUST

Doug Martin, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

There isn’t a more frustrating fantasy player than Doug Martin.

Fantasy owners know what he’s capable of when he gets into open space and gets his touches, but he’s been a passenger in Tampa Bay’s offense for the majority of the season. Martin hasn’t scored more than eight fantasy points in the five weeks.

Will Doug Martin muscle up in Week 12? Find out in this week's running back Start 'Em, Sit 'Em.https://t.co/ivcchOFfVg pic.twitter.com/iWZZ875e29 — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLfantasy) November 23, 2017

In Week 11, Martin rushed for 38 yards and 18 carries and failed to find the end zone for the fifth straight week. On the season, Martin has 343 rushing yards and two touchdowns, which just isn’t cutting it at a crucial time of the season for fantasy owners.

Martin has some upside as a FLEX option in a starting lineup, but he’s really not worth the risk considering he’s going up against an Atlanta Falcons defense that gives up the 10th-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs.



Derek Carr, QB, Oakland Raiders

The Oakland Raiders are reeling, and it all starts with their quarterback.

Derek Carr hasn’t scored more than 14.70 fantasy points in his past three games, throwing four interceptions during that span. On the season, Carr has thrown for 2,191 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions and while battling through injuries.

“I got to throw the ball better. The drops, it’s got to be something to do with me.”



Derek Carr is not one to pass the blame ?? pic.twitter.com/68k9p34gu1 — Raiders on NBCS (@NBCSRaiders) November 20, 2017

Whether he’s 100 percent or not is irrelevant at this point of the season - if he’s playing, he must perform. In Week 12, Oakland takes on the Denver Broncos, whose defense hasn’t been up to its usual high standards. But even though the Broncos defense hasn’t been great, they’re still a unit that knows how to pressure the quarterback and knock him off balance.

Giving up the 17th-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season, the Broncos defense could force Carr to have another subpar effort on Sunday.

Amari Cooper, WR, Oakland Raiders

Speaking of an underwhelming Raiders team, wide receiver Amari Cooper has been a major disappointment this season.

Maybe it’s because of Carr, maybe it’s the play-calling, maybe it’s something more. But Cooper was destined to have a breakout season in 2017, and that hasn’t happened. The former Alabama Crimson Tide standout had one great game this season back in Week 7, but has been a dud for the majority of the season.

It's positively stunning Amari Cooper is still being started in 78 percent of Yahoo leagues. — Brad Evans (@YahooNoise) November 21, 2017

In the past three weeks, Cooper has scored one touchdown while hauling in 134 total yards on 12 receptions, scoring less than six points in two of those games.

The Broncos defense gives up the sixth-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers and will likely see a lot of coverage from Denver cornerback Chris Harris Jr. Cooper isn’t worth consideration as a No.1/No. 2 receiver at this point and should probably sit on the bench in Week 12.

