Friends, fans mourn loss of former Rainbow Warrior linebacker

Friends and fans mourn loss of former Rainbow Warrior linebacker Brenden Daley, dead at 26

Former University of Hawaii Rainbow Warrior football linebacker Brenden Daley died Wednesday morning after reportedly suffering a brain aneurysm.

Daley was 26.

The former Rainbow Warrior attended Ventura Junior College before transferring and redshirting at Manoa in 2011. Daley was named a Mountain West honorable mention as a senior back in 2013, leading Hawaii with 90 total tackles, including 13 tackles for loss, four sacks and three forced fumbles.

Many friends and fans shared their thoughts and prayers with Daley and his family on social media Wednesday and throughout the Thanksgiving holiday.

