Thanksgiving is the time for family, good food ... and cooking fires

Cook safely this Thanksgiving.

That's the message from the Honolulu Fire Department, which notes that cooking fires skyrocket over the holidays as families prep big meals.

“During the holiday season, various factors contribute to an increased risk of home cooking fires,” said Fire Chief Manuel P. Neves.

“A home filled with festivities and multiple guests can easily distract someone during the preparation of a holiday meal. This is when cooking accidents are most likely to happen.”

Here's how to stay safe while cooking that holiday feast:

Stay in the kitchen while cooking, and keep a particular close watch on what you're frying.

Keep things that can catch on fire, such as oven mitts and wooden utensils, away from the cooking area.

If you have a small (grease) cooking fire on the stove and decide to fight the fire, smother the flames by sliding a lid over the pan and turning off the burner. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.

If you are cooking a turkey using a disposable aluminum pan, consider using two pans to avoid a puncture.

And if you're frying a turkey, the advice from the Honolulu Fire Department is: Please don't.

Turkey fryers, they say, can lead to devastating burns and other injuries.

And putting a frozen turkey in a fryer is a recipe for disaster.

The Honolulu Fire Department is also urging safety around imu. The wood fires used to heat the imu can cause lots of smoke,

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.