Undefeated Rainbow Warriors face biggest test yet against Nevada

Talk about a strong start to the season- the Rainbow Warriors are a perfect 3-0. The recent Rainbow Classic champs won two of those games against NCAA tournament teams and Hawaii currently has five players averaging in double digits in scoring. But if there's any team that has the potential to temper that hot streak, Hawaii's head coach, Eran Ganot, says it'll be that squad from Reno that Hawaii hosts on Friday.

"Obviously we're looking forward to the challenge," said Ganot, "It's going to be a great challenge. You're talking about a great team that won the Mountain West last year. Went to the NCAA tournament. Was picked to win the Mountain West this year and has been very impressive so far."

Nevada enters the Stanley undefeated at 5-0 having outscored their opponents by nearly 18 points on average so far this season. Currently, they boast the second best field goal percentage in the Mountain West and have yet to be held to less than 80 points in a game this year.

That being said - Hawaii has shown their capability on defense most recently holding Troy to just 35% shooting from the floor while out rebounding the Trojans as well in the championship game of the Rainbow Classic.

Ganot says that success has been the result of a team-first focus for this year's squad - which is a philosophy he and his coaching staff is emphasizing on both sides of the ball.

"I think a lot of times we have a blue print for how we want to run our program - the style of play that we want to play," Ganot added. "We wrinkle it for our personnel and the strengths of our team. I think that's obvious, that we need to do that. But, sharing the ball, playing hard, being a team, a lot of people talk about sharing the ball on the offensive end. I think that's how we are defensively. I think that's how we are off the court. I think that makes us tough to guard."

The Rainbow Warriors will put their perfect record on the line at 8 p.m on Friday night as part of a double header with the Rainbow Wahine. Laura Beeman's squad will face off against Marist at 5:30 p.m.

