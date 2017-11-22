Here's how much the city spent on overtime during Trump's visit to Oahu

The city says overtime and third-party costs for the president's one-day stopover on Oahu earlier this month totaled $141,000.

President Trump and the first lady visited Oahu on Nov. 3 before launching a trip to Asia.

During the whirlwind stay, the president greeted members of the military, met with PACOM leaders and the governor, and visited the USS Arizona memorial.

The president stayed in Waikiki, which spurred high security and a number of road and lane closures in the state's no. 1 tourist destination.

The city said the Honolulu Police Department had the biggest tab for overtime: $100,000.

Other departments that had overtime costs: Facility and Maintenance, the Honolulu Fire Department, Parks and Recreation and EMS.

The city also spent about $9,000 to move concrete barriers and for other traffic control devices.

Officials said it's unlikely that the city will be able to recoup any of the costs associated with the overnight visit.

It's tough to compare the overtime costs to previous presidential visits. But during President Obama's 15-day Christmas vacation in Hawaii in 2016, HPD put its price tag for overtime costs at $341,000.

