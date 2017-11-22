Miss Ono Hawaiian Food? There's a chance to taste their dishes again (for one night only)

There were tears shed and hugs offered when Ono Hawaiian Food in Kapahulu closed down in May after nearly 60 years.

But diehard customers are in for a special treat this month.

Vivian Lee, who was head chef at the eatery for 25 years, is coming out of retirement for one day only on Nov. 29.

She'll be the guest chef at a pop-up dinner at the Leahi Concept Kitchen at the Waikiki Parc Hotel.

Lee will cook alongside other noteworthy chefs and a group of Kapiolani Community College culinary students.

On the menu: Lau lau, beef stew, chicken long rice, pipikaula, squid luau, poi and haupia.

Dinner starts at 6 p.m. and costs $35 a head.

For reservations, call 971-6302.

