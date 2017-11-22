Rail group settles on Hawaiian names for 9 rail stations

What will the rail stations be called?

A working group has made naming recommendations for nine of the stations on the ewa end of the rail line — and they're looking for your input.

Here are the Hawaiian names:

Kroc Center location: Kualakai

UH West Oahu location: Keoneae

Hoopili location: Honouliuli

Waipahu location: Hoaeae

Waipahu Transit Center location: Pouhal

Leeward Community College location: Halaulani

Pearl Highlands location: Waiawa

Pearlridge location: Puuloa

Aloha Stadium location: Halawa

"These Hawaiian names for our stations help anchor the rail project in the root culture of our island," said Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation Executive Director and CEO Andrew Robbins.

The public has 30 days to weigh in on the names, and then the working group is set to finalize them and present them to the rail board.

To comment, click here.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.