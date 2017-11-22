Rail group settles on Hawaiian names for 9 rail stations - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Rail group settles on Hawaiian names for 9 rail stations

KAPOLEI, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

What will the rail stations be called?

A working group has made naming recommendations for nine of the stations on the ewa end of the rail line — and they're looking for your input.

Here are the Hawaiian names:

  • Kroc Center location: Kualakai
  • UH West Oahu location: Keoneae
  • Hoopili location: Honouliuli
  • Waipahu location: Hoaeae
  • Waipahu Transit Center location: Pouhal
  • Leeward Community College location: Halaulani
  • Pearl Highlands location: Waiawa
  • Pearlridge location: Puuloa
  • Aloha Stadium location: Halawa

"These Hawaiian names for our stations help anchor the rail project in the root culture of our island," said Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation Executive Director and CEO Andrew Robbins. 

The public has 30 days to weigh in on the names, and then the working group is set to finalize them and present them to the rail board.

